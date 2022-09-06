NFL features record-tying 10 new head coaches

There will be a new look on the sideline in Week 1 of the NFL season with a record-tying 10 new head coaches across the league. The overhaul of nearly one-third of the league matches the previous high last reached 2006. The new crop includes five retreads looking to bounce back after getting fired from their last head-coaching job and five first-time coaches. They take over varying situations with Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Las Vegas’ Josh McDaniels taking over 2021 playoff teams in their second chances, while others like Chicago’s Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll of the Giants in rebuilding situations.

