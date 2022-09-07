Most stylish new hotels and spas for 2022 revealed

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

The hospitality industry is back in full swing and the last couple of years have seen a host of exciting new hotels and spas open around the world.

Some of the most spectacular new designs have been honored by architecture and design magazine Dezeen, which has just released its awards shortlist for 2022.

The shortlisted projects have been selected from over 5,000 entries from more than 90 countries, but the top three entering countries are the US, the UK and China. The hotels and spas that have make their mark in the interiors and architecture categories have had a strong showing from Europe and North America — particularly Mexico.

Here are seven of the best-designed new hotels and spas for 2022, according to Dezeen. The finalists will be announced in November this year.

Bath & Barley (Brussels, Belgium)

Beer spas — bathing in tubs of hops, herbs and water — have long been a tradition in the Czech Republic, but despite its beer-making history, Bath & Barley is the first ever beer spa to open in Belgium.

Antwerp design agency WeWantMore had an excellent template to work with: A centuries-old building in Brussels’ old city center, with a stunning vaulted cellar. The refurb uses heritage materials such as copper, grain and stained glass, creating a relaxing space for visitors to soak in the wooden baths, before trying one of the draft beers on tap.

Bath & Barley, Rue de l’Ecuyer 34, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium

Schwan Locke (Munich, Germany)

Easily the most stylish way to do Munich’s Oktoberfest — the Theresienwiese grounds are just a few minutes away — is a hotel-home hybrid, featuring 151 spacious studio apartments.

The shared living spaces include a gym, a co-working space, a coffee shop, retail, and the BAMBULE! restaurant-bar, helmed by the team behind local Michelin-starred restaurant Mural.

Schwan Locke, Landwehrstraße 75, 80336 München, Germany

The Hoxton Poblenou (Barcelona, Spain)

The Hoxton chain opened its 11th hotel — and first Spanish outpost — in Barcelona earlier this year.

The Ennismore design team took inspiration from the late Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, who was known for his use of geometric forms.

The 240-room hotel features a rooftop pool and taqueria, as well as a pizza terrace and slice shop.

The Hoxton, Poblenou, Avinguda Diagonal, 205, 08018 Barcelona, Spain

Downtown LA Proper Hotel (Los Angeles, California)

A historic 1920s building gets a playful modern makeover in this 148-room in Downtown LA. Latin American and Moroccan influences are in effect in the frescoes and finishings, with site-specific installations by local contemporary artists Abel Macias, Ben Medansky, Morgan Peck, and Judson Studios.

The rooftop pool features city-wide views, but if you want the waters all to yourself, there’s always the Pool Suite, with a private full-sized indoor swimming pool.

Downtown LA Proper Hotel, 1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Casona Sforza (Puerto Escondido, Mexico)

This adults-only resort opened in Oaxaca in 2020 and architect Alberto Kalach’s building is a truly remarkable design.

The 11 vaulted suites feature tropical woods, natural materials and neutral colors, and each boast panoramic views of the azure sea beyond. A true balance of design and nature.

Casona Sforza, La barra Santa María Colotepec, 70934 Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico

Hotel Terrestre (Puerto Escondido, Mexico)

Also in the port town of Puerto Escondido, Hotel Terrestre is a 100% solar powered boutique hotel constructed of local materials including concrete, white mud brick, “maqui” wood and natural pine wood.

The building is tucked away in a garden paradise of rich vegetation, and each room comes with its own outdoor shower and private garden of sand and flowers.

Hotel Terrestre, Carretera Salina Cruz- Pinotepa, 71983 Puerto Escondido, Oaxaco, Mexico

Valle San Nicolás Clubhouse (Valle de Bravo, Mexico)

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos are the team behind this clubhouse for a residential development in Mexico’s Valle de Bravo.

The town is a center for water sports and this circular building makes the most of its lake and mountainside location.

The concept for the structure is a boat anchored in the lake, and floating on the water.

Valle San Nicolás Clubhouse, Valle de Bravo, Mexico

