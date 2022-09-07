Ohtani, Trout homer again, but Tigers rally past Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the eighth time this season during the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Rookies Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning for Detroit off Jose Quijada. Eric Haase went 5 for 5 with a homer and two doubles in the majors’ 12th five-hit game of the season, and former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson hit his first homer since July 3. Trout homered in the fifth and Ohtani homered in the seventh, but the Angels’ bullpen blew the win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.