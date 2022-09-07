Ohtani, Trout homer again, but Tigers rally past Angels 5-4
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the eighth time this season during the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Rookies Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning for Detroit off Jose Quijada. Eric Haase went 5 for 5 with a homer and two doubles in the majors’ 12th five-hit game of the season, and former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson hit his first homer since July 3. Trout homered in the fifth and Ohtani homered in the seventh, but the Angels’ bullpen blew the win.