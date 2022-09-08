Potter set to be hired as Chelsea manager, replacing Tuchel
LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea’s training ground amid widespread expectation he soon will be hired as manager of the Premier League club. Potter is expected to leave Premier League team Brighton and take over at Chelsea to replace Thomas Tuchel. The German was fired on Wednesday after an apparent breakdown in his relationship with Chelsea’s new American ownership. Potter’s expected appointment might be regarded as a gamble by Chelsea because of his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level.