Packers’ Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report listed Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning receiver after catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season to set career highs in all three categories. Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable as they return from torn anterior cruciate ligaments in their left knees.

