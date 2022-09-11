Evenepoel clinches Vuelta title to become Grand Tour winner

MADRID (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has put some tough times behind him with the biggest win of his career. Two years ago the Belgian rider was flying off a bridge in a horrific crash that left him hospitalized for several days. A year ago his loyalty to teammates was being questioned by a cycling great. It was all forgotten on Sunday as the 22-year-old Evenepoel from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl won the Spanish Vuelta for his first Grand Tour victory. It was a statement win for Evenepoel as he became the first Belgian to win a major three-week event since Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia in 1978.

