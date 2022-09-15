Special master appointed to review documents from Mar-a-Lago search

By Tierney Sneed

A Brooklyn-based federal judge was selected on Thursday to serve as an independent arbiter to review the materials seized in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Senior Judge Raymond Dearie was put forward as a possible candidate for the special master role by Trump, who had sued in court to obtain the review.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

