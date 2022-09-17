Clemson DT Bresee will miss La Tech due to sister’s death

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech after his sister Ella’s death this past Thursday. Ella Bresee, 15, died of brain cancer. Bryan Bresee left after last Saturday’s 35-12 win over Furman to be with his family and will remain with them at least through Ella’s funeral service Tuesday in Maryland. Clemson’s players wore T-shirts with the phrase, “Ella Strong” last week. Ella was to be honored at the game, but a setback in her condition led to her going to a hospital near her family’s Maryland home.

