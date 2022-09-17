McLean beats Foley in all-Irish US Mid-Amateur title match

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Matthew McLean has won the U.S. Mid-Amateur in an all-Irish championship match against Hugh Foley. The 36-hole title match was played over two days at Erin Hills because of rain earlier in the week. McLean was 2 up after the first 18 holes and stretched the lead to 5 up. He held on for a 3-and-1 victory. McLean and Foley flew from Ireland together. They shared a rental car and private housing. And then they shared the stage at the end. McLean is the second USGA champion from Ireland this year. Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open.

