Lopetegui under increasing pressure after Sevilla held again

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla’s struggles have continued with a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in the Spanish league. The result left the club near the relegation zone and increased the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui. It was Sevilla’s seventh game without a win in eight matches this season in all competitions. It sits only one point from the relegation zone after six league matches. Lopetegui has been under fire because of the team’s poor start and many fans have been calling for a change in command. Sevilla’s only win this season was at Espanyol in the league last weekend.

