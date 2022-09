SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fifth-seeded Brandon Nakashima beat fellow San Diegan Zachary Svajda 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their opening-round match in the San Diego Open ATP 250. The 69th-ranked Nakashima continues to build on a summer that has seen him reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open. Next up for Nakashima is Denis Kudla, who beat 38-year-old wildcard Fernando Verdasco of Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

