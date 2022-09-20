Veteran Steyn starts at flyhalf for Springboks vs. Argentina

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has been forced to select 35-year-old veteran Frans Steyn at flyhalf for the decisive final game of the Rugby Championship against Argentina. The Springboks were already missing their top two No. 10s in Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies before stand-in Damian Willemse sustained a concussion in the 36-20 win over the Pumas in Argentina last Saturday. That has forced coach Jacques Nienaber to give Steyn a rare start this coming Saturday. South Africa made one more change to its starting 15 by bringing flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit back for Franco Mostert.

