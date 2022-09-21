Germany players Neuer, Goretzka test positive for COVID-19

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany will be without captain Manual Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka against Hungary and England due to positive coronavirus tests. The German soccer federation says both Bayern Munich players were isolated after the positive results and have since left the team hotel in Gravenbruch, near Frankfurt. They will miss the Nations League games against Hungary in Leipzig on Friday and England in London on Monday. Players who had contact with Goretzka and Neuer are to be tested daily for COVID-19. Germany coach Hansi Flick has called up Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann and Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold as replacements.

