Deschutes National Forest plans mowing operations near Big Eddy Day Use Area, caution urged

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mowing operations are planned for the general forest area between Forest Service Road 41 and Big Eddy Day Use Area.

Work is slated to begin on Monday and could last for up to two weeks. The mowing is not anticipated to impact any roads or trails and no closures are in place. However, people in the area should use caution and stay at least 300 feet away from mowing machinery.

The Forest Service is conducting this mowing to reduce fuels in preparation of anticipated future prescribed fire activities in the area.

This work helps maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease.

For more information about the mowing operations, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.