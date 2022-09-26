Alleged Central African Republic rebel goes on trial at ICC
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An alleged senior leader of a predominantly Muslim rebel group that ousted the president of Central African Republic in 2013 has pleaded not guilty at the International Criminal Court to seven counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Prosecutors at the global court accuse Mahamat Said of running a detention center in the capital, Bangui, where perceived supporters of ousted President Francois Bozize were imprisoned and tortured by members of the Seleka rebel group. After a court officer read out charges Monday including torture, unlawful imprisonment and persecution, the 52-year-old Said told a three-judge panel: “I have listened to everything and I am pleading not guilty.”