Mississippi St. forces 4 turnovers to roll No. 17 Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forced No. 17 Texas A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, and the Bulldogs took advantage in a 42-24 victory on Saturday. Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter blocked field goal and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 21-3. The Aggies got no closer to 11 as MSU’s defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays inside its 20. Forbes also intercepted two passes, and Will Rogers passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns. A&M quarterback Max Johnson passed for 201 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with a hand injury.

