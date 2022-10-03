Hayden Home Amphitheater’s last concert of the season a bit loud for some residents, questioning volume issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Hayden Homes Amphitheater ended its busy, record-setting concert season Sunday night with a Rufus Du Sol concert that some nearby residents say was just a bit -- or more than a bit -- too loud.

One neighbor told NewsChannel 21 Monday, her dishes were shaking on the wall from the volume and bass from the speakers.

One user in Reddit's Bend subreddit said, "I live a mile away and usually enjoy and am grateful for the free music. But last night was rough. The bass was so booming you couldn’t hear anything else, trying to watch TV was impossible."

Another shared a different opinion: "The sound quality was phenomenal tonight. What a way to end the summer series! Spectacular performance."

Beau Eastes, communications director for the Hayden Homes Amphitheater told NewsChannel 21 thats every concert this summer, including Sunday night's, followed city code, in terms of volume and time limit.

He noted that beyond meeting city code, the amphitheater is committed to creating the best experience both for concertgoers and surrounding neighbors.

