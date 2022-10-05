Window washer dies in fall at JFK Library

By WBZ Staff

DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A window washer died Wednesday morning when he fell inside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the man fell about 5-7 stories to the ground below.

Investigators said it appears to have been a “tragic accident.”

“There’s a lot we still have to determine here and that’s what we’re working on,” Hayden said.

No further information is currently available.

