Palou, O’Ward to run upcoming F1 practices for McLaren

McLaren Racing will run IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in a pair of upcoming Formula One practice sessions. McLaren will run Palou in next Friday’s first practice session at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Spaniard will drive Daniel Ricciardo’s car for the 60-minute session. O’Ward will drive Lando Norris’ car in the first practice session at the season-ending finale in Abu Dhabi. The Mexican participated in the young drivers test at that track for McLaren last December.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.