

https://static.stacker.com/s3fs-public/styles/1280×720/s3/00007351.png

Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Portland

OR and surrounding regions



Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#10. Arabic

– 9,353 speakers (0.31% of population)

— 6,046 speakers who also speak English very well

— 3,307 speakers who speak English less than very well



Tupungato // Shutterstock

#9. French (incl. Cajun)

– 10,454 speakers (0.34% of population)

— 9,349 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,105 speakers who speak English less than very well



Kampon // Shutterstock

#8. Korean

– 11,124 speakers (0.37% of population)

— 5,694 speakers who also speak English very well

— 5,430 speakers who speak English less than very well



Canva

#7. German

– 11,371 speakers (0.37% of population)

— 10,125 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,246 speakers who speak English less than very well



Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock

#6. Ukrainian or other Slavic languages

– 11,424 speakers (0.38% of population)

— 6,145 speakers who also speak English very well

— 5,279 speakers who speak English less than very well



Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#5. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 12,284 speakers (0.4% of population)

— 9,217 speakers who also speak English very well

— 3,067 speakers who speak English less than very well



Canva

#4. Vietnamese

– 29,496 speakers (0.97% of population)

— 11,748 speakers who also speak English very well

— 17,748 speakers who speak English less than very well



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)

– 31,203 speakers (1.02% of population)

— 15,473 speakers who also speak English very well

— 15,730 speakers who speak English less than very well



Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#2. Russian

– 32,104 speakers (1.05% of population)

— 19,278 speakers who also speak English very well

— 12,826 speakers who speak English less than very well



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

– 279,709 speakers (9.19% of population)

— 173,408 speakers who also speak English very well

— 106,301 speakers who speak English less than very well