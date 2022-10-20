Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Portland
https://static.stacker.com/s3fs-public/styles/1280×720/s3/00007351.png
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Portland
OR and surrounding regions
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock
#10. Arabic
– 9,353 speakers (0.31% of population)
— 6,046 speakers who also speak English very well
— 3,307 speakers who speak English less than very well
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#9. French (incl. Cajun)
– 10,454 speakers (0.34% of population)
— 9,349 speakers who also speak English very well
— 1,105 speakers who speak English less than very well
Kampon // Shutterstock
#8. Korean
– 11,124 speakers (0.37% of population)
— 5,694 speakers who also speak English very well
— 5,430 speakers who speak English less than very well
Canva
#7. German
– 11,371 speakers (0.37% of population)
— 10,125 speakers who also speak English very well
— 1,246 speakers who speak English less than very well
Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock
#6. Ukrainian or other Slavic languages
– 11,424 speakers (0.38% of population)
— 6,145 speakers who also speak English very well
— 5,279 speakers who speak English less than very well
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#5. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)
– 12,284 speakers (0.4% of population)
— 9,217 speakers who also speak English very well
— 3,067 speakers who speak English less than very well
Canva
#4. Vietnamese
– 29,496 speakers (0.97% of population)
— 11,748 speakers who also speak English very well
— 17,748 speakers who speak English less than very well
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)
– 31,203 speakers (1.02% of population)
— 15,473 speakers who also speak English very well
— 15,730 speakers who speak English less than very well
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#2. Russian
– 32,104 speakers (1.05% of population)
— 19,278 speakers who also speak English very well
— 12,826 speakers who speak English less than very well
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#1. Spanish
– 279,709 speakers (9.19% of population)
— 173,408 speakers who also speak English very well
— 106,301 speakers who speak English less than very well