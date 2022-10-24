Inside the Napoli juggernaut: Spalletti in full control

ROME (AP) — Napoli is off to its most exciting start since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. A 1-0 win at Roma marked an 11th straight victory across all competitions to match the club record set in 1986 with Maradona. The Partenopei are also three points clear of defending champion AC Milan atop Serie A, have won all four of their Champions League matches to qualify for the knockout phase with two group games to spare, and have blitzed their way through Europe with a 4-1 win over last season’s finalist Liverpool and 10 goals scored over two matches against Ajax.

