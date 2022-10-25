Where’s my candidate’s name? Why is that the ballot order?
Names are not listed on your Oregon ballot in alphabetical order, so there's fairness in the list.
Names are not listed on your Oregon ballot in alphabetical order, so there's fairness in the list.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.