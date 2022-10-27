Marchand has 2 goals and an assist in return, Bruins roll

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith also scored to help Boston improve to 6-0 at home this season. Marchand returned after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage in his hips. The 34-year-old forward was expected to be off the ice for six months. Instead, he was proclaimed good to return by Bruins coach Jim Montgomery following the morning skate Thursday. Adam Erne scored for Detroit.

