Furry Friends: Sam is a big, lovable goofball
Sam is a 2-year-old German shepherd mix who loves to have fun and is waiting for a new home at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
Sam is a 2-year-old German shepherd mix who loves to have fun and is waiting for a new home at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.