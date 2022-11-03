Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons. Collins was out for a second straight game with a groin injury, leaving the Texans without their top two receivers.

