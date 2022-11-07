Brazil’s World Cup squad includes 9 forwards, Dani Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite included nine forwards in his squad for the World Cup, highlighting his wealth of attacking options for the tournament in Qatar. The 30-year-old Neymar spearheads Brazil’s attack while the 26-man squad announced by Tite on Monday also features a group of young forwards that includes Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right-back, was also included in the list. Tite read out his selection at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, narrowing down his list from a group of 55 players he and his staff had been watching since 2018.

