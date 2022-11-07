Kôr Community Land Trust launches fundraising effort to build first of its next 50 affordable homes in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is one of the fastest-growing mid-sized cities in America. This growth has created a housing crisis, displacing Central Oregon’s workforce.

In response, Kôr Community Land Trust is building 50 more affordable and sustainable family-sized homes in the City of Bend. These efforts will create more affordable homes for the local workforce to become homeowners in the community.

Kôr announces its end-of-year annual appeal to raise $25,000 to help build the first of its 50 planned homes. Kôr is partnering with the Source Weekly’s Central Oregon Give campaign to raise these funds. 100% of all funds raised from 11/9/22 to 12/31/22 will go to the construction of a Kôr home. All donations will be matched by a local family to raise a total of $50,000!

$50,000 represents the gap between the cost to build each home and what the local workforce can afford. Kôr's affordable and high-quality homes provide each homeowner with financial independence and the tools to build generational wealth. Kôr serves working families who can qualify for a mortgage but cannot afford to purchase a home in Central Oregon’s competitive housing market. Additionally, Kôr goes a step further in creating affordable housing opportunities by building high quality, goal net zero homes to bring monthly utility bills to an average of $12/month.

A homeowner in Kor’s first community, Brett, shares the impact of an affordable home that produces enough renewable energy to meet its own energy consumption, “The net-zero energy standards in our home are invaluable in the Central Oregon climate. Our solar panels mean that our electric bills are minimal, and the insulation means that cold nights or blistering days are no longer. The money we are saving on our utility bills is now going towards our son's college savings plan.”

To donate, visit korlandtrust.org or call (541) 247-1244 for more information.