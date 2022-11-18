New measures for size, as world’s people surpass 8 billion

PARIS (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta? Scientists meeting outside Paris on Friday who have increased the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century have the answer. It’s a quetta, which has 30 zeroes after the figure 1. Rapid scientific advances and vast worldwide data storage on the web, in smartphones and in the cloud mean that the terms used to measure things in weight and size needed updating. A British scientist led the push Friday to incorporate bold new, tongue-twisting prefixes — on the gigantic and even the minuscule scale. Four new prefixes were passed by 64 nations attending the General Conference on Weights and Measures.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.