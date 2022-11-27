Skip to Content
cnn-other
By
Published 5:27 AM

Mexican authorities search for 2 missing Americans in the Gulf of California

<i>Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Puerto Peñasco
AFP via Getty Images
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Peñasco

By Karol Suarez, CNN

Mexican authorities are searching for two Americans who went missing after a kayaking trip off the coast of Puerto Peñasco in the Gulf of California, local authorities said late Saturday.

It’s unknown exactly when the couple went missing.

“The search will be reinforced with reconnaissance flights from the Navy and by land from the Secretary of Public Security and municipal authorities of Puerto Peñasco,” the state coordinator for the civil protection agency of the Mexican state Sonora said on Twitter.

Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, is a fishing and resort city on the Gulf of California, south of Arizona.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-other

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content