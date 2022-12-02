EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany was knocked out of the competition in Qatar. FIFA has confirmed that an overhead camera positioned along the goal line verified the ball stayed in play.

