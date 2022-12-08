Ash Barty wins Australia’s top sports award for second time

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty’s Australian Open singles title in January was enough to ensure the former tennis No. 1 won Australia’s top annual sports award — despite retiring from the game less than two months later. Barty has been given The Don Award, named after its most accomplished and famous cricketer Don Bradman. Barty shocked the tennis world in March when she announced her retirement at the age of 25. The three-time major winner was the No.1 ranked female player at the time of her retirement decision. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame’s Don Award is given to an athlete or a team “which has provided the most inspiration to the country through performance and example in the past year.”

