Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family of five who became stranded the day before on Forest Road 46. Deputies, along with an off-duty Linn County search and rescue volunteer, helped find the family and safely bring them down off the mountain.

Members of the Santiam snowmobile association also helped with the rescue.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind people they should always “know before you go.” That means checking weather conditions, is the area open, do you have appropriate supplies to survive a few days, and does someone know where you are going and when you will be back.

