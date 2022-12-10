1 dead, several missing after explosion, fire on Jersey

LONDON (AP) — Police on the Channel Island of Jersey say an explosion and fire in an apartment building has killed one person and left several people missing. The chief officer of the States of Jersey Police said “around a dozen” residents were missing on Saturday following the blast in the town of St Helier. He says a three-story building had “completely collapsed” and there was also damage to a nearby building. The officer described the scene as “devastating” and warned there could be more fatalities. Smith said the fire service had been called to the area the previous night after residents reported smelling gas.

