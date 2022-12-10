Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is starting on the bench for Portugal for the second straight game at the World Cup. The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after being dropped for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland. Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick against Switzerland on his first start for Portugal, was again selected ahead of Ronaldo. Ronaldo is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup.

