Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook
A post from Jordan Cundari regarding an incident he had falling in a tree well.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor.

According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."

On a Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook page, there have been several posts or comments regarding tree well conditions, including some who fell into tree wells and successfully made it out.

Over the years, some have not been so fortunate, and there have been deaths in tree wells on the mountain, one less than a year ago and as long ago as 2002, a young snowboarder, Kate Svitek, whose grieving parents created a foundation in her honor.

Johnny Sereni, Mt. Bachelor's director of marketing & communications, said Tuesday the resort informs of the dangers on its website on its Mountain Report and Safety Page.

Sereni says the resort's biggest piece of safety advice is to ride with a buddy.

Noah Chast will have more from Mt. Bachelor on tree well safety tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

