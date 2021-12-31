Mt. Bachelor skier found unresponsive in tree well, rushed to hospital

Three skiers, boarders have suffocated in deep snow pockets since 2002

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 28-year-old male skier at Mt. Bachelor was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday afternoon and rushed to St. Charles Bend, a resort spokeswoman said.

Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol members responded around 1:30 p.m. to a Deschutes County 911 call of a guest in a tree well who was unresponsive, resort Brand and Marketing Director Leigh Capozzi said.

The ski patrollers found the skier and began CPR, Capozzi said. He was brought to the resort’s first-aid clinic for initial care, then taken by Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

No further details were immediately released.

Three skiers and snowboarders have suffocated in Mt. Bachelor tree wells over the past 20 years. A $30 million wrongful death lawsuit was filed in 2020 by the fathers of a skier and snowboarder who died in tree wells on the same day in 2018, alleging negligence by the resort. That lawsuit is still pending, court records show.

Mt. Bachelor warns visitors of tree wells and snow immersion safety and urges all to “ride with a buddy in sight.”

Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow. Snow immersion suffocation can happen when a skier or boarder falls, usually head-first, into a tree well or deep, loose snow and becomes immobilized.

“The greatest number of accidents generally occur following a big storm cycle – the more fresh snow, the higher risk,” the resort warns.