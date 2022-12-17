Williams scores 26 points, leads BYU past Utah 75-66

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU held off rival Utah for a 75-66 victory. BYU had a 4-point advantage at the break and used a 9-0 surge in the second half to stretch its lead to 59-44 with 6:06 remaining. Lazar Stefanovic’s jumper at the 5:27 mark ended a nearly 4 1/2-minute drought for the Utes, but it also sparked a 13-1 run that cut the deficit to 60-57 with 2:46 remaining. Williams answered with a jumper and Dallin Hall hit a 3 and Utah didn’t get closer. Branden Carlson scored 18 points to lead Utah (9-3), which ended a five-game win streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.