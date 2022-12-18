Pickett, Funk lead Penn State past Canisius 97-67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 16 points, Andrew Funk added 15 and Penn State turned up the defense in the second half to roll to a 97-67 win over Canisius. Pickett had 13 points and the Nittany Lions shot 56% in the first half but the Golden Griffins kept pace, matching Penn State’s five 3-pointers and shooting 50% to trail 42-36. Kebba Njie started and ended a 9-0 run with dunks to open the second half for a 15 point lead. Funk had a 3-pointer in that run and after two Canisius free throws hit consecutive 3s to start a 13-0 run. The lead was 64-38 barely five minutes into the second half. Jordan Henderson scored 14 points and Jacco Fritz had 13 for Canisius.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.