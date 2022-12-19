Lewis scores 26, Pepperdine knocks off Cal State LA 92-69
MALIBU, Calif. — Led by Maxwell Lewis’ 26 points, the Pepperdine Waves defeated the Cal State-Los Angeles Golden Eagles 92-69 on Monday night. The Waves moved to 6-5 with the victory.
