Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

$13.34 billion: Aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti

3,978 : Number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake

Here’s a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti , which struck on January 12, 2010. The earthquake had a 7.0 magnitude.

