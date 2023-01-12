ODE seeks more schools, community organizations for Summer Food Service Program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Education is seeking more schools, community organizations and tribes to participate in the Summer Food Service Program this summer, to help ensure that children and teens receive the nutritious meals they need during the summer months.

As an incentive, state grant funds are available up to $20,000 per sponsor to start up or expand summer meal programs.

SFSP works to ensure children 18 and younger, who benefit from meal programs during the school year, continue to have that same access to nutritious meals when schools are closed, or students are unable to attend school in person.

“During the summer months, when school is not in session, summer meals ensure that children continue to receive the nutrition they need to learn and grow,” ODE Summer Meals Outreach Coordinator Cathy Brock said. “Expanding the program is an important step to close the hunger gap in all areas of the state. ODE’s Child Nutrition Program is reaching out to ensure that children continue to receive meals throughout the summer.”

Schools, non-profit community organizations, local government agencies, camps and faith-based organizations that have the ability to manage a food service program may be SFSP sponsors. Organizations must enter into an agreement with ODE to operate the USDA Summer Food Service Program and are then reimbursed for serving healthy meals and snacks to children at approved sites.

Sites are places in the community where children receive meals in a safe and supervised environment. They can be located in a variety of settings, including schools, parks, community centers, health clinics, hospitals, libraries, migrant centers, apartment complexes and faith-based locations. Sponsors may be approved to operate and/or have oversight of multiple sites.

Apply to Sponsor a Summer Meals Program and Apply for Outreach Funds

For questions about grant funds and more information about how your organization can become a Summer Food Service Program sponsor, please contact ode.communitynutrition@ode.oregon.gov. The deadline to submit an eligibility assessment to become a Summer Food Service sponsor is March 17, 2023.