Coach: Alabama ‘grieving’ after teammate charged with murder

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats says the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Oats spoke Monday in a news conference. He said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times Sunday before meeting with the team that night. Oats said the players “understand the severity of the situation.” He said the team would practice later before Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt. The university has said Miles is no longer a member of the team.

