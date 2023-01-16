Former NFL player arrested in Mississippi on kidnap charge

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested on kidnapping charges. Jerrell Powe remained jailed Monday in Mississippi with no bail set. It’s unclear if the 35-year-old has a lawyer to speak for him. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says Powe and another person were arrested on Thursday at a bank in a suburb of Jackson. Myers says the kidnapping began in Laurel and ended after the victim was able to contact Ridgeland police. He says the victim is safe. Powe is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday. Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

