Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the search for Athena Brownfield is now considered a “recovery operation.” Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in the small town of Cyril. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. The OSBI says he faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect.

