Visit Bend seeks applicants from tourism industry for board of directors

Visit Bend is seeking applicants interested in serving a three-year term on the organization’s board of directors. It says applicants should be stakeholders in Bend’s tourism industry.

In the coming months, three vacant positions will become available, and the new board members will begin his/her/their term at the March 17 board meeting. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

The Visit Bend board of directors establishes the strategic direction of the organization, sets policy, and manages the organization’s president/CEO. Interested applicants should be enthusiastic, professional, and have a vested interest in supporting Bend’s tourism industry and community. The board meets every other month throughout the year.

"At Visit Bend, we have an deep interest in the welfare of our community as it relates to tourism,” said board chair Todd Montgomery. “From economic and social aspects of visitor behavior to environmental impact, board members have a great deal of influence on preserving what makes Bend such a special place to live and visit. It is a deep love for our home and a desire for sustainable tourism that guides our processes, and we are looking forward to inviting our next member to help support these important initiatives."

Individuals interested in applying should email Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan at kevney@visitbend.com with a professional biography and an explanation of why they wish to serve on the Visit Bend board of directors. Please put “Board Application” as the email subject.

Applicants can review policies and see the current board of directors at this link: https://www.visitbend.com/about-us/