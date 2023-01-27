‘GMA3’ anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes expected to depart ABC after reported romantic relationship, source says

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC’s flagship morning show “Good Morning America,” are in the final stages of negotiating an exit from the network after photos surfaced last year of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Friday.

A spokesperson for ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the network has been negotiating with the “GMA3” anchors this week about an exit and the talks have advanced to final stages, the person familiar with the matter said. A finalized deal could come as soon as Friday afternoon.

“There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better,” the person said.

The all-but-certain exit comes after Holmes and Robach were taken off the air last month following a Daily Mail report showing the pair apparently engaged in a romantic relationship.

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review.

Godwin called the matter an “internal and external distraction” and requested staffers not to “gossip” about the matter while at work.

While the pair have remained off the air at “GMA3,” a rotating cast of hosts has filled in for Robach and Holmes on the program.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.