Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $6,000 just weeks after market leader Tesla made similar moves. The company says in a statement that it’s increasing production of the Mach-E this year and is taking advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board. The company says in a statement Monday that the price cuts are part of Ford’s plan to keep the SUV competitive in a fast-changing market. The price of a base rear-wheel-drive standard range Mach-E will drop $900, from $46,895 to $45,995. The top-end GT extended range will fall $5,900, from $69,895 to $63,995. The prices don’t include shipping, government fees or taxes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.