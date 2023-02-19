Oakland airport, 50K in Bay Area lose power due to fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — About 50,000 utility customers in the east San Francisco Bay Area were without power on Sunday afternoon. Oakland fire officials say a fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric substation caused the outages. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Oakland International Airport temporarily lost power but restored it after about two hours. The power outages are affecting customers in Oakland and Alameda. The utility says it expects to restore electricity by mid-evening. A spokesperson for the utility did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

