Dudamel on New York: ‘I keep that wild, wild animal Gustavo’

Gustavo Dudamel has arrived at the New York Philharmonic for the first time since he was hired to become music director starting in the 2026-27 season. He was a top young conductor with wild, bushy hair when he made his debut with the orchestra in 2007. His hair is now closely cropped and salt-and-pepper speckled. Dudamel says that “With the time, with experience, you change a lot” and adds, “I keep that wild, wild animal Gustavo that is always there.” He will end his tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic to take the New York job.

