High-A Hillsboro Hops building $120 million ballpark

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The minor league Hillsboro Hops plan to build a $120 million ballpark near the site of their current stadium.

The new ballpark will largely be privately financed, though a portion of the construction funds will come from a city lodging tax. Construction is set to begin this summer and completion is expected in advance of the 2025 season for the Hops, an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Recently promoted to the High-A level, the Hops said they looked at upgrading their current stadium to meet Major League Baseball requirements but found that it was more cost effective to build a facility.

The stadium will seat about 6,000 for baseball and 7,000 for concerts and other events.

The Hops, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, open the season on April 11 against the Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

During the offseason, the Hops hired manager Ronnie Gajownik, the first woman to lead a Class High-A team.